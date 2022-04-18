King: NFL GMs, Coaches Predict Jaguars Draft Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Aidan Hutchinson is reportedly losing his grip on being the No. 1 overall pick.

Multiple people around the NFL spoke to Peter King of NBC Sports and said they expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to ultimately select Georgia's Travon Walker with the top selection.

"I look at [Jags GM] Trent Baalke's history going back to San Francisco," one general manager said. "That year he picked Aldon Smith [2011]; look who he passed on—J.J. Watt, Cam Jordan. Bigger guys, sturdier guys. Trent picked the guy with tools and traits, Smith. That's why I think he'll take Travon Walker. Great kid, and he's got all the traits except consistent production."

Walker has been among the fastest-rising players in the draft because of his incredible physical talent. The Georgia product ran a blazing 4.51-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine while measuring in at 6'5" and 275 pounds. He has the capability to play all over the defensive line, lining up both on the interior and as an edge-rusher last season.

"I wouldn't draft Walker thinking you're getting Von Miller," another general manager said. "He's not a classic edge. He's more an all-around guy who plays the run well too. He's a great example of this draft—not a no-doubt prospect, but intriguing."

As much as Walker has impressed with his physical gifts, his college production pales in comparison to Hutchinson's. The Michigan defensive end was a rare Heisman finalist from the defensive side of the ball after recording 62 tackles and 14 sacks during his breakout 2021 campaign. He swept essentially every possible defensive individual honor and had been pegged as the No. 1 pick for months.

While Hutchinson isn't quite the same physical athlete as Walker, he's still more than quick enough off the edge and carries enough size (6'6", 265 lbs) to be a perennial Pro Bowler.

Taking Walker over Hutchinson would be a bet on potential over production, and it's not clear that Walker's ceiling is high enough to justify taking him over arguably the safest pick in this class.