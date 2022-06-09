Stephen Curry Suffered Leg Injury vs. Celtics; Will 'Know More Tomorrow' About Status

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 3 loss against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The injury occurred when Curry dove for a loose ball, and Al Horford inadvertently fell into his leg. Warriors forward Draymond Green said after the game that he heard Curry "screaming" while he was on the floor in the pileup. When asked about Curry's injury, Kerr told reporters, "We'll know more tomorrow."

The 34-year-old missed the final 12 games of the regular season because of a sprained ligament in his left foot. He returned for Golden State's 123-107 Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The eight-time All-Star didn't start, but he did finish with 16 points and four assists in 22 minutes off the bench. More encouraging, Jordan Poole dropped a game-high 30 points while assuming his teammate's spot in the rotation.

Golden State's supporting cast has improved by leaps and bounds from 2019-20 when Curry's lengthy absence resulted in a 15-win season. That mirrors Poole's emergence as a key player for the Warriors.

Still, no player is more important to the team than the Davidson product, who averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in the regular season. His 8.0 win shares were first on the squad and well ahead of Kevon Looney (6.8) in second place, per Basketball Reference. Curry upped his average to 26.6 points per game in the postseason.

As the series against the Celtics continues, the Warriors need Curry to be at full strength if they hope to win another title.