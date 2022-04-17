X

    Conor McGregor's Next Fight, Return to UFC from Leg Injury Discussed by Dana White

    UFC President Dana White pumped the breaks a bit regarding Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon.

    The former featherweight and lightweight champion hasn't fought since suffering a leg injury in a TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. White told TMZ Sports he'll begin considering possible fights for McGregor when the Irish star is fully recovered.

    "When he's 100 percent ready, then I'll start thinking about him and who he's gonna fight," White said. "Not till he gets cleared and gets a date where he can start training."

    McGregor has shared clips from his training sessions on social media:

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. <a href="https://twitter.com/McGregorFast?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McGregorFast</a> <a href="https://t.co/m7oQAqWihW">pic.twitter.com/m7oQAqWihW</a>

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    The shots nightmares are made of. <a href="https://t.co/2c8uvY7NGx">pic.twitter.com/2c8uvY7NGx</a>

    He and Henry Cejudo have also been going back and forth, which inevitably got fans talking. White was quick to note Cejudo is retired and that "talking s--t on Instagram does not get you fights."

    White told TalkSport's Adam Goodwin last month that McGregor was tentatively slotted into a fall date for his next fight, which will depend on how his recovery continues. That would not only provide McGregor will more time to train, but also give UFC a better picture of his possible opponents.

