Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole Talk Warriors' 'Scary' and 'Pretty Lethal' 'Death Lineup'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors have found their new "death lineup."

The lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins played together for five minutes in Saturday's Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets, outscoring Denver by 14 points during that brief timeframe.

"It's a scary sight when we really get going," Thompson told reporters. "This is really only our first time really playing together."

"It's pretty lethal," Poole said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will likely use that five-man unit on a more regular basis once Curry fully heals from his foot injury. The two-time MVP came off the bench and was limited to 22 minutes Saturday in his first game back in action since March 16.

Poole instead took the starring role on the offensive end, scoring a game-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

The Warriors have spent nearly the entire season dealing with injuries to at least one of their key pieces. Thompson didn't make his season debut until January, while Green and Curry also missed extended time with injuries once Thompson got back in the lineup.

So while the new "death lineup" looked every bit the part in its first playoff action together, the Warriors' best five may actually be a group that has barely put any time down in game action.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That's a scary thought for teams game-planning the postseason.