Javier Baez Exits Twins vs. Tigers After Suffering Upper Arm Injury

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez suffered a left upper arm contusion in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins, the team announced.

Per MLB.com's Jason Beck, Baez "seemed to be dealing with discomfort" after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Victor Reyes in the bottom of the sixth.

Baez was placed on the 10-day injured list April 16 with right thumb soreness. He suffered the injury while celebrating his Opening Day walk-off hit against the Chicago White Sox on April 8.

The 29-year-old joined the Tigers this season on a six-year, $140 million deal after spending at least part of eight seasons with the Chicago Cubs and a short stint with the New York Mets in 2021.

In 138 games split between the Cubs and Mets last season, Baez slashed .265/.319/.494 with 31 home runs and 87 RBI. He hasn't lived up to his contract this season, hitting .218/.259/.634 with nine home runs and 36 RBI through 81 games.

The Tigers were 38-57 entering Sunday, fourth place in the AL Central.

