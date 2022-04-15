Warriors' Stephen Curry Expected to Return from Foot Injury for Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Friday that the team is "expecting" point guard Stephen Curry to return to the court for the Dubs' first-round playoff opener against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry, who has been out since March 16 with a sprained ligament in his left foot, will be listed as "probable" for Saturday's game at Chase Center. The 34-year-old averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds during the regular season.

On Wednesday, Kerr had told reporters that Curry "practiced fully" with the Warriors, though he added Friday that Curry will be on a minutes restriction.

"He's not playing 30, 35 minutes," Kerr said, noting that he'd figure out the rotations once Curry's status is clear.

A limited Curry is better than no Curry.

According to NBA.com, the Warriors posted a net rating of plus-10.7 points per 100 possessions when Curry was on the floor this season. That number plummeted to minus-1.4 points per 100 possessions whenever he sat.

Assuming Curry doesn't experience any setbacks, Golden State should be in prime position to start its first-round series on a high note against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.