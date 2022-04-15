Spencer Rattler Says Oklahoma Was a 'Toxic Situation' Before South Carolina Transfer

AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

Four months after transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina, quarterback Spencer Rattler has opened up about his departure from the Sooners.

Speaking to ESPN's Chris Low, Rattler called Oklahoma "a toxic situation" and said he is happy to "get somewhere new."

"Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place," he said.

