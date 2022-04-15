USC's Drake London Shows Off Route Running, Skips 40-Yard Dash at Pro Day

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

USC wide receiver Drake London took part in his individual pro day Friday after being unable to perform at USC's pro day last month.

While London didn't run the 40-yard dash or do the bench press, he executed positional drills with representatives from several NFL teams in attendance.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the decision was made to allow London to have his own pro day since he suffered a mild hamstring strain while training for USC's pro day.

The 20-year-old's 2021 season was cut short by a fractured right ankle, and he did not participate in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine because of his continued rehabilitation from the injury.

Friday represented the first chance for NFL teams to watch him work out in person during the predraft process.

Per Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register, numerous teams were on hand to evaluate London, including several that are picking high in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft:

Senior personnel executive John Dorsey of the Detroit Lions, who own the Nos. 2 and 32 overall picks in the first round, took things in by himself, according to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

London measured in at a shade under 6'4" and weighed 213 pounds, per ESPN's Jordan Reid, making him one of the most physically imposing wideouts in the draft:

Perhaps the biggest question mark about London is whether he possesses the speed needed to separate at the NFL level.

That question wasn't answered since there was no 40-yard dash, but London showed off his polished route-running skills and sure hands:

Although talent evaluators could only learn so much about London by watching his positional drills, one positive is that he didn't seem to show any ill effects from the fractured ankle or hamstring strain.

Most of the evaluation will likely come from his game tape during the three seasons he played at USC.

Prior to getting injured last season, London was enjoying a monster year with 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games.

He is a candidate to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2022 draft, although Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Alabama's Jameson Williams are also in that mix.

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department has a lofty view of London, ranking him as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 overall player.

The scouting department also compared him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who is the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons.