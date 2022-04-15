Giants Rumors: NYG 'Love' OT Charles Cross Entering 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Sam Craft

The New York Giants have reportedly show considerable interest in Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross during the predraft process.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Giants have had their eye on Cross, and one source said they "love" him as a potential right tackle.

Although Cross played left tackle during his collegiate career, he has worked out plenty at right tackle during the lead-up to the 2022 draft.

The Giants should undoubtedly have a chance to select Cross, as they own the Nos. 5 and 7 overall picks in the draft.

Cross was a two-year starter at Mississippi State and made an instant impact as a redshirt freshman in 2020, which ended with a spot on the All-SEC freshman team.

In addition to being named first-team All-SEC last year, Cross was honored with the Kent Hull Trophy, given annually to the best college football player in the state of Mississippi.

The Mississippi native is widely considered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2022 draft, with only Evan Neal of Alabama and Ikem Ekwonu of NC State consistently being ranked ahead of him.

Given that the Giants are coming off a 4-13 campaign and have missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, they have no shortage of needs and have to make their two high picks count.

Offensive tackle is one of the Giants' biggest areas of need, and they could use some defensive help in the form of a pass-rusher.

If New York uses the No. 5 overall pick on a defensive end such as Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia's Travon Walker or Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II, it would leave the door open for the team to take Cross seventh.

The Giants would have a tough decision if Neal or Ekwonu are also available along with Cross, but any of them would fortify their offensive line significantly.

Since New York is seemingly still hopeful that 2020 first-round pick Andrew Thomas will work out at left tackle, right tackle is the position they are looking to upgrade.

Matt Peart, a 2020 third-round pick, is penciled in as the starter at right tackle, but Cross, Neal and Ekwonu would all give the Giants a boost at the position.

The 2022 season may very well be quarterback Daniel Jones' last chance to prove he can be New York's answer moving forward, and because of that, it would behoove the organization to give him every opportunity to succeed.

Nabbing an offensive tackle of Cross' stature inside the top 10 of the draft would potentially go a long way toward helping Jones reach his potential.