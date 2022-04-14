Cowboys Rumors: QB EJ Perry Gets Private Meeting Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys met with Brown quarterback EJ Perry ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, according to the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Perry began his college career at Boston College before transferring to the Bears in 2019. In 2021, he threw for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and ran for 402 yards and seven scores.

Leading up to the draft, the Massachusetts native has met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots in addition to Dallas.

With the team showing some interest in Perry, Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott probably doesn't have to start looking over his shoulder.

The Ivy Leaguer is the No. 8 QB and No. 171 overall on Bleacher Report's big board.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted Perry's dual-threat abilities and said he "might be able to play versatile, Taysom Hill-like role for an offense." Zierlein also said the 6'2" signal-caller "has average size and arm strength but below-average mechanics and consistency as a passer."

In short, Perry would be worth a flier in the late stages of the draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cowboys aren't flush with quarterback depth behind Prescott.

Cooper Rush enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame in Dallas' victory over the Minnesota Vikings but has otherwise attempted 50 passes through four seasons. The Carolina Panthers released Will Grier only two years after using a third-rounder on him. And Ben DiNucci struggled mightily when called upon in 2020 as Prescott was out injured.

Throwing Perry into the mix would make sense to see whether he outperforms any of those three in training camp or at least demonstrates utility in a specialized role.