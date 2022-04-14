Boras: Xander Bogaerts Needs 'Requisite Respect' from Red Sox amid Contract Rumors

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Scott Boras, who represents Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, said that his client deserves his "requisite respect" amid rumors that the two-time World Series champion is not close to agreeing on a long-term extension with the team.

"In the storied history of the Boston Red Sox, few players have multiple rings on their fingers and consistently play at an All-Star level," Boras said, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. "Those players that historically can do that are few and far between. And they command and deserve their requisite respect."

On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bogaerts and the Sox weren't anywhere close on the numbers.:

"Bogaerts, a three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger winner who has an opt-out after the season on the deal that pays him $20 million annually through 2024, received an offer from Boston to simply add one year to the three he has his left on his deal. Sources suggest it was for about $30 million in that extra year, bringing his potential total to about $90 million.

"That would have left a gap of more than $100 million as well, if Bogaerts had countered. But no sense countering something that wasn’t happening."

A friend of Bogaerts told Heyman that the offer was a "slap in the face."

Bogaerts is a three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger. He's in his 10th season with the Red Sox and hit .295 (.863 OPS) with 23 home runs and 79 RBI last year.

The Red Sox could be in danger of losing the left side of their infield. Bogaerts could be gone after the season, and third baseman Rafael Devers could be joining him after 2023.

Devers, who is arbitration-eligible for one more year, is also very far apart on contract negotiation extensions with the Red Sox, per Heyman:

"The Red Sox are said to have offered the excellent young slugger Devers nothing like what he was seeking in terms of length or dollars. Word is, Devers was looking for an ultra-long deal that would have made him a “Red Sox for life,” while the club was thinking more like a contract for much less length—a kind of half-life deal. The team’s exact offer isn’t known, but suffice it to say, they were surely more than $100 million apart."

Devers is coming off his first-ever All-Star season. He hit 38 home runs with 113 RBI and a .890 OPS last year.

The Devers-Bogaerts combination positions the Red Sox as one of MLB's best teams, and it would obviously behoove Boston to lock both up long-term.

For now, they are playing out 2022 as the Red Sox look for a return trip to the playoffs following an American League Championship Series appearance last year.