Packers Rumors: WR Sammy Watkins Visits Green Bay in NFL Free Agency

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly hosting free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins for a visit Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Watkins spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, totaling 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

The 28-year-old had 1,613 receiving yards and eight touchdowns combined over his previous three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins was a key part of the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, totaling 288 receiving yards across the three postseason games.

The 2014 No. 4 overall pick is seven years removed from his lone 1,000-yard season with the Buffalo Bills, although he can still be a quality contributor on a team that is desperate for receiving help.

After dealing All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency, the Packers are left without many proven options on the depth chart.

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are the only returning players with more than 100 receiving yards last season, while 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers had just four catches as a rookie.

Even if the Packers use one of their two first-round picks on a wideout, the team could still use more experience in the passing attack.

Watkins could be a reliable option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he tries to keep Green Bay in contention in 2022.