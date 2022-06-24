Johnny Davis Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards Roster

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Washington Wizards added a potential star to their backcourt by drafting Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis with the 10th pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Johnny Davis

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Josh Hart

Scouting Report: Improved shot-creation and three-level shot-making fueled Davis' scoring potential and rise up draft boards. NBA coaches will equally value his defensive toughness and knack for converting in the clutch.

Wizards Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Johnny Davis (rookie scale contract)

Bradley Beal, SG: $35.1M (2023, Player Option)

Kristaps Porzingis, PF: $31.7M (2024)

Daniel Gafford, PF: $13.4M (2026)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: $13M (2023)

Kyle Kuzma, PF: $13M (2024)

Rui Hachimura, PF: $5.1M (2023)

Deni Avdija, SF: $5.1M (2024)

Ish Smith, PG: $4.6M (2023)

Corey Kispert, SF: $4.1M (2025)

Vernon Carey, Jr, C: $2.2M (2024)

Isaiah Todd, PF: $1.7M (2025)

Free Agents

Raul Neto, PG: UFA

Thomas Bryant, C: UFA

Cassius Winston, PG: RFA

Anthony Gill, PF: RFA

Tomas Satoransky, SG: UFA

Davis is coming off a stellar season for the Badgers in which he was named Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. After averaging just 7.0 points as a freshman, Davis recorded averages of 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.2 minutes per game last year.

The 20-year-old is an exceptional rebounder for his position and has demonstrated a defensive versatility that Washington is sure to love. He is also a crafty scorer at all three levels, and he showed while he was the Badgers' primary playmaker that he has no problem shouldering the scoring burden.

Washington is getting a special combo guard who could eventually develop into a lead option on offense.