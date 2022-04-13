Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, ESPN Experts Share 2022 NFL Draft Pro-Player Comparisons

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

One popular part of the NFL predraft process is the pro-player comparison for incoming players. It gives fans an easy one-to-one way to evaluate traits of the rookie class and what they could turn into if everything goes right.

ESPN rounded up several of its NFL writers and analysts, including draft gurus Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, to make 10 player comps for the 2022 draft class.

Here is the list of pro-player comparisons cited in the article:

QB Kenny Pickett: Tony Romo (Dan Orlovsky)

WR Garrett Wilson: Stefon Diggs (Matt Bowen)

LB Devin Lloyd: Fred Warner (McShay)

CB Ahmad Gardner: Antonio Cromartie (Mike Tannenbaum)

WR Alec Pierce: Jordy Nelson (Kiper)

OT Ikem Ekwonu: Tristan Wirfs (Matt Miller)

CB Derek Stingley Jr.: Marshon Lattimore (Jordan Reid)

DT Jordan Davis: Vita Vea (Steve Muench)

OT Trevor Penning: Jon Runyan (Jeff Legwold)

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo: Jonnu Smith (Turron Davenport)

