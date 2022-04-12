Vikings' Dalvin Cook Switching to Jersey No. 4 After Making Promise to Late Father

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook will wear No. 4 this season after making a promise to his late father, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Cook wore No. 4 while at Florida State but has been No. 33 during his five-year NFL career.

The league changed its rules last season that restricted what numbers players could wear, although those who made the switch had to buy out the remaining inventory of unsold jerseys. Cook considered making a change last offseason but changed his mind after reportedly having to pay $1.5 million, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The 26-year-old will now make the change without penalty.

"Mentally, I'm better when I'm wearing 4," he told reporters Tuesday.

Cook has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the past three years, yet he promised an improvement with a new jersey number.

"You're going to see another version you've never seen before," Cook said. "Something special."