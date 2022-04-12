Kirk Cousins Says He Signed Vikings Contract to 'Earn the Right' to Retire with MIN

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Monday he signed an extension with the Minnesota Vikings with an eye toward retiring as a member of the franchise.

"My mindset was really to be a Viking," Cousins told reporters. "I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that, if you will. I know I've got to earn the right to do that."

The 33-year-old's new contract runs through 2023 and includes a $34.1 million cap hit for 2022 and a $36.3 million cap hit for the following season.

