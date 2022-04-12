X

    Kirk Cousins Says He Signed Vikings Contract to 'Earn the Right' to Retire with MIN

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2022

    AP Photo/Jim Mone

    Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Monday he signed an extension with the Minnesota Vikings with an eye toward retiring as a member of the franchise.

    "My mindset was really to be a Viking," Cousins told reporters. "I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that, if you will. I know I've got to earn the right to do that."

    The 33-year-old's new contract runs through 2023 and includes a $34.1 million cap hit for 2022 and a $36.3 million cap hit for the following season.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.