Lakers HC Frank Vogel Says 'I Haven't Been Told S--t' in Response to Firing Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly decided to fire coach Frank Vogel.

They just haven't informed him yet.

"I haven't been told s--t and I'm going to enjoy tonight's game, celebrate what these young guys did in terms of scratching and clawing and getting back in this game and getting a W, and we'll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow," Vogel told reporters after Sunday's season-ending win over the Denver Nuggets.

The writing has been on the wall regarding Vogel's departure for months, with the Lakers' 33-49 record ranking among the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the team plans to inform Vogel of his dismissal Monday.

The Lakers went 127-98 over Vogel's three seasons with the franchise, winning the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble before struggling with injuries and poor roster construction the last two years. This Lakers team was a mess from start to finish, with Vogel failing to find ways to make Russell Westbrook coalesce with LeBron James on the floor and never landing on a consistent rotation.

The Lakers had as many losses this season (49) as Vogel's first two years combined.

"He kept his cool the whole time," guard Malik Monk told reporters. "Didn't talk about no problems like that. Didn't talk about anything like that, man. He came in and worked and always gave us a great game plan ... He was always about us. It was never really about him. And I praise him for that, man. I know that was pretty hard on him, but he never talked about it. He never changed his demeanor."

Vogel previously spent time as the coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. He has a career record of 431-389 across 11 seasons in his three stops as a head coach.

Should Vogel want to immediately return to coaching, it's unlikely he'll have to wait long for a fourth crack in the NBA. There's little question he was saddled with a roster and injury situation that no coach could have survived. James and Anthony Davis combined to play 96 games; that's a losing formula before even getting to the busted Westbrook gamble.

Vogel is under contract with the Lakers through 2022-23, so he could take a season off before making his return.