    NBA Playoffs 2022: Play-in Tournament Schedule, TV Info Revealed Ahead of Postseason

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2022

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The play-in tournament is set for the Eastern and Western Conferences. 

    Following the Brooklyn Nets' victory over the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, the seeding has been finalized on both sides. Here is a look at the full schedule and broadcast information for the tournament, which will begin with Brooklyn hosting Cleveland on Tuesday:

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The matchups are set. <br><br>Update for next week's Meta Quest NBA Play-In Tournament schedule ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/eWMV1ESPTf">pic.twitter.com/eWMV1ESPTf</a>

