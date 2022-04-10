NBA Playoffs 2022: Play-in Tournament Schedule, TV Info Revealed Ahead of Postseason

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The play-in tournament is set for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Following the Brooklyn Nets' victory over the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, the seeding has been finalized on both sides. Here is a look at the full schedule and broadcast information for the tournament, which will begin with Brooklyn hosting Cleveland on Tuesday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.