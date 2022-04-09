Dwayne Haskins, Steelers QB and Former OSU Standout, Dies at Age 24

Chris Keane/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday after being struck by a car in South Florida. He was 24.

Cedric Saunders, Haskins' agent, confirmed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement:

The New Jersey native played college football at Ohio State before being selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He signed with the Steelers in January 2021.

Haskins was in Florida training with other Pittsburgh skill-position players at the time of his death, per Schefter.

He re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year contract in March after the team placed a restricted free-agent tender on him prior to the start of the new league year.

"I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason," Haskins said in January. "I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet. And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play."

Several NFL players expressed their condolences on social media:

Haskins enjoyed a standout final season with the Buckeyes in 2018. He recorded 54 total touchdowns (50 passing and four rushing) while throwing just eight interceptions across 14 appearances to finish third in Heisman Trophy voting.

With Washington, he threw 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games before his release in December 2020.

In January, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the 6'4'', 218-pound signal-caller had "caught the eye" of Tomlin with his improvement while working in a reserve role in 2021.

Haskins was in line to compete with Mason Rudolph for the backup spot behind Mitchell Trubisky heading into next season.