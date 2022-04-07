Alabama WR Agiye Hall Suspended for Violation of Team Rules, Nick Saban Says

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from Alabama's football team for a violation of team rules.

Head coach Nick Saban addressed Hall's status while speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring practice:

"He is suspended from the team for violations of some team rules, whether they’re academic or whatever. It doesn’t really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They’re all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those are always really helpful."

Saban was asked what Hall needed to do to get back on the roster, though he didn't seem open to the possibility.

“He’s had that opportunity once, so I don’t know what his plans are for the future,” Saban answered.

BamaInsider reported on Tuesday that Hall was no longer listed on Alabama's roster and "his time in Tuscaloosa has come to an end."

Saban didn't specify what Hall did that got him suspended. The Florida native was part of Alabama's 2021 recruiting class. He was a 4-star prospect and No. 5 wide receiver in the country coming out of Bloomingdale High School, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

There were indications that Hall was unhappy with his role on the Crimson Tide last season. He deleted a tweet in October that said he was "calling it quits," per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

Alabama's loaded wide-receiver room made it difficult for Hall to get consistent playing time as a freshman. Jameson Williams and John Metchie both had more than 1,100 receiving yards in 2021.

Hall only appeared in three games last season, finishing with 72 yards on four receptions. His best game was in the College Football Playoff Championship loss against Georgia (two receptions, 52 yards) after Williams tore his ACL early in the second quarter.