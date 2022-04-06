X

    Mike Weir, Mackenzie Hughes Named Co-Winners of 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 7, 2022

    Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes have been declared the co-winners of the Masters Par 3 Contest, which was cut short Wednesday because of inclement weather conditions at Augusta National Golf Club.

    The pair of Canadians each shot four-under to lead the field. Larry Mize, Kevin Na and Cameron Davis finished tied for third at three-under.

    Bernhard Langer and Si Woo Kim shot two-under. So did Joaquinn Niemann, although his day was cut short after just three holes.

    Ultimately, Weir and Hughes emerged victorious.

    The 51-year-old Weir is the 2003 Masters champion. He joined PGA Tour Champions in 2020.

    The 31-year-old Hughes, ranked No. 58 in the world, finished tied for 15th at the 2021 U.S. Open before earning a T6 finish at the Open Championship.

    Highlights from the contest included an ace from Jason Kokrak:

    The Masters @TheMasters

    The first ace of the day belongs to Jason Kokrak. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/OE0391L2oQ">pic.twitter.com/OE0391L2oQ</a>

    Max Homa and Gary Player nearly joined him but just missed:

    The Masters @TheMasters

    Nearly a hole-in-one for Max Homa. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/y06PVDCQbf">pic.twitter.com/y06PVDCQbf</a>

    The Masters @TheMasters

    Only an inch shy of perfect. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/cryV64R4St">pic.twitter.com/cryV64R4St</a>

    The shot of the day, though, may have been from Louie Oosthuizen, who was perpendicular to the hole on this gem.

    The Masters @TheMasters

    Perfectly read. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/6dtyTN2jZH">pic.twitter.com/6dtyTN2jZH</a>

    Now it's tournament time. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters Thursday before Jose Maria Olazabal and J.J. Spaun tee off at 8 a.m. ET.

