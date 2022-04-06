Mike Weir, Mackenzie Hughes Named Co-Winners of 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes have been declared the co-winners of the Masters Par 3 Contest, which was cut short Wednesday because of inclement weather conditions at Augusta National Golf Club.

The pair of Canadians each shot four-under to lead the field. Larry Mize, Kevin Na and Cameron Davis finished tied for third at three-under.

Bernhard Langer and Si Woo Kim shot two-under. So did Joaquinn Niemann, although his day was cut short after just three holes.

Ultimately, Weir and Hughes emerged victorious.

The 51-year-old Weir is the 2003 Masters champion. He joined PGA Tour Champions in 2020.

The 31-year-old Hughes, ranked No. 58 in the world, finished tied for 15th at the 2021 U.S. Open before earning a T6 finish at the Open Championship.

Highlights from the contest included an ace from Jason Kokrak:

Max Homa and Gary Player nearly joined him but just missed:

The shot of the day, though, may have been from Louie Oosthuizen, who was perpendicular to the hole on this gem.

Now it's tournament time. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters Thursday before Jose Maria Olazabal and J.J. Spaun tee off at 8 a.m. ET.