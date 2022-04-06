The Rock Reveals New XFL Logo for 2023 Season in Promo Video

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

One year away from the latest relaunch of the XFL, The Rock has unveiled the football league's new logo.

In a video posted on Twitter, The Rock said the XFL will be "where the full potential of football is realized, both on and off the field."

WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who owned a controlling interest in the XFL, had the league file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020 shortly after the league had to pause play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first iteration of the XFL was founded by McMahon in 1999. It had just one season in 2001 before folding after losing $70 million.

McMahon announced plans to reboot the league in January 2018. The new XFL was going to play a 10-week regular season, but it only made it through five weeks before the season was suspended.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Field Yates reported on April 10, 2020, four weeks after play was suspended, that nearly half of the XFL staff had been laid off and there were no plans to play a season in 2021.

The Rock was part of an investor group that spent nearly $15 million to acquire the XFL in August 2020. Dany Garcia, The Rock's business partner, told Seifert the league was "planning" to play in 2021.

In February, the XFL announced a partnership with the NFL to experiment with proposed rules changes, test new equipment and develop prospective officials and coaches. There are no plans to have the XFL serve as a player-development league for the NFL.

That plan did get pushed back by two years, but The Rock said in an Instagram video in January that training camps will open on Jan. 3, 2023.

A Dec. 2021 Instagram post by Garcia teased that the regular season will kickoff on Feb. 18, 2023.

If that date holds, it will be six days after Super Bowl 57.