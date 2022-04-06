Mark Wahlberg Teases Possible Biopic Movie About Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Longtime New England Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg wants to bring a key figure in franchise history to the big screen.

"Hopefully look out for a Bill Belichick biopic in the near future," Wahlberg told WBZ-TV during a screening of his new movie Father Stu.

The actor previously discussed playing a supporting role in a Tom Brady biopic.

"I could play his uncle,” Wahlberg told Marc Malkin of Variety in February. "I would love to play Bill Belichick."

It seems Wahlberg is running with the idea and now wants to create a whole movie about the Patriots head coach. Belichick leads all coaches in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles and 31 playoff victories, while his 290 regular-season wins rank third all-time.

With a built-in audience of nearly all of New England, the potential movie would certainly do well at the box office.