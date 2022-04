Mark Wahlberg Teases Possible Biopic Movie About Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Longtime New England Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg wants to bring a key figure in franchise history to the big screen.

"Hopefully look out for a Bill Belichick biopic in the near future," Wahlberg told WBZ-TV during a screening of his new movie Father Stu.

The actor previously discussed playing a supporting role in a Tom Brady biopic.

"I could play his uncle,โ€ Wahlberg told Marc Malkin of Variety in February. "I would love to play Bill Belichick."

It seems Wahlberg is running with the idea and now wants to create a whole movie about the Patriots head coach. Belichick leads all coaches in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles and 31 playoff victories, while his 290 regular-season wins rank third all-time.

With a built-in audience of nearly all of New England, the potential movie would certainly do well at the box office.