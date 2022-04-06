UNC Star Armando Bacot's Injury Not Caused by Loose Floorboard, Says Manufacturer

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The manufacturer of the court for the 2022 NCAA men's Final Four said there were no structural issues in the wake of an injury to North Carolina forward Armando Bacot in Monday's title game against Kansas.

Jeff Krejsa, vice president of marketing and strategy for Connor Sports, told ESPN's Pete Thamel there were "no loose floorboards or panels within the court" at Caesars Superdome after Bacot aggravated an ankle injury he originally suffered in the Final Four win over Duke.

Bacot appeared to roll his ankle late in the second half of the Tar Heels' 81-77 win over Duke to secure a spot in the national championship game. The star forward was able to return to the game, but it looked like he was favoring the injury before fouling out in the final minute.

After going through warmups on Monday, Bacot was able to play against Kansas. He was on the floor for 38 minutes, but fell to the ground in the final minute after aggravating his ankle injury.

There is footage that appears to show a floorboard collapse slightly under the weight of Bacot's foot when he attempted to plant his leg while going for a layup.

Krejsa told Thamel the floor "is a panel system engineered for athlete safety and comfort, achieved by its ability to absorb impact forces as an athlete jumps or pivots abruptly."

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham told Thamel in a text message the school didn't raise any issues with the court to the NCAA.

"We played two games over that space," Cunningham said. "Just an unfortunate thing at a critical time."

Bacot was seen leaving the Caesars Superdome wearing a walking boot to protect his right ankle. He finished the game with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The play when Bacot aggravated the injury resulted in a turnover. David McCormack's jumper on Kansas' ensuing possession extended the lead to 72-69 with 22 seconds left to play.

The Tar Heels were unable to tie the game before time expired, giving Kansas its first national title since the 2007-08 season.