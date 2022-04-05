X

    Mattress Mack Nets $11.2M on Bets After Kansas Beats UNC to Win 2022 Men's NCAA Title

    Doric SamApril 5, 2022

    Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, reportedly is back to his winning ways after earning a multi-million dollar payout thanks to Kansas' comeback victory over North Carolina in the national championship game on Monday.

    According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, McIngvale netted $11.2 million after a series of bets. He already had $5.56 million down at Caesars and Barstool, and he placed another pair of $3.3 million bets in Kansas and Louisiana.

    McIngvale lost $1 million on his bet that the winner would come from the East region with UNC losing. But the net return was definitely a welcome sight after a cold streak earlier this year.

    The 71-year-old had dropped $6.1 million on the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the college football national title, but they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. After his $2 million bet on the New England Patriots failed at the beginning of the NFL playoffs, he put $9.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl, which lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

    McIngvale is a Houston-based business owner who owns and operates the Gallery Furniture retail chain.

