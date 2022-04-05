Watch 'One Shining Moment' Video Recapping 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NCAA men's basketball tournament came to a close Monday with Kansas' historic comeback win over North Carolina for its fourth national championship in program history.

So of course, with the end of the college basketball season comes everyone's favorite singalong. Here's "One Shining Moment" for your viewing enjoyment:

The video compilation highlights the key moments of this year's Big Dance. Of course, Saint Peter's is prominently featured thanks to its Cinderella run. The Indiana cheerleader who retrieved a ball from the top of the backboard is also included.

To top it all off, Kansas' celebration with the trophy while the confetti fell from the sky is the video's closing image.