Kansas' Ochai Agbaji Named 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Kansas Jayhawks senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the 2022 NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player following his team's 72-69 win over the UNC Tar Heels on Monday at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Agbaji finished Monday's championship game with 12 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. He made four of nine shots from the floor and one of four from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old had a great NCAA tournament, averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

His best game of the tournament came against Villanova in the Final Four when he put up 21 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block to lift the Jayhawks to the title game. He made six of eight shots from the floor and six of seven from three-point range.

It was a continuation of what had been a career year for Agbaji, who entered Monday's game averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In addition to winning the Most Outstanding Player award, Agbaji was voted first-team All-American, Associated Press and coaches' Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 tournament MVP.

With the NCAA tournament now officially over, Agbaji is expected to declare for the 2022 NBA draft. Through the first three seasons of his college career, he was projected to be a second-round pick. Now he's likely going to be a solid first-round selection.

While Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero will likely be the top three selections, Agbaji could land somewhere in the middle of the first round.