Cowboys Rumors: DeVante Parker Interested Dallas Prior to Patriots-Dolphins Trade

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were among the teams that expressed interest in wide receiver DeVante Parker before the Miami Dolphins traded him to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dallas is "not done looking to add another wide receiver," Schefter added.

It's unclear what the Cowboys might have offered for Parker. The Patriots ended up trading a 2023 third-round pick for the veteran, and they also got a 2022 fifth-round pick in return.

Parker would have been a solid addition to Dallas' receiving group after the loss of Cedrick Wilson Jr., who agreed to a three-year, $22.1 million deal with the Dolphins this offseason. Parker caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Dolphins last season.

The Cowboys currently have CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and James Washington as their top receivers. Dallas could still use some depth at the position seeing as how Lamb and Gallup combined for only 114 catches for 1,547 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

If the Cowboys aren't done adding at receiver, there are still some solid options remaining in free agency. Odell Beckham Jr., who revived his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, is still on the board.

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams. He added 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in four playoff games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Beckham is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl, he's still expected to have an impact in 2022.

Other free-agent receivers still available include Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins and Will Fuller V.