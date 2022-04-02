Video: Colin Kaepernick Puts Arm on Display During Workout at Michigan Spring Game

Video: Colin Kaepernick Puts Arm on Display During Workout at Michigan Spring GameApril 2, 2022
Colin Kaepernick held a workout during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring football game Saturday from Ann Arbor.
He threw for about 15 minutes and finished the day on this pass:
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Colin Kaepernick's final pass of the day
Kaepernick was on hand to serve as the honorary captain for the Maize and Blue Spring Game:
Michigan Football @UMichFootball
Football Family.

Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Colin Kaepernick's throwing event, sponsored by Wolverine Against Racism, will air live on @BigTenNetwork during halftime of today's @UMichFootball spring game (noon ET).
@Kaepernick7, the honorary captain of the game, played four seasons for Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco.
He also did more work outside the football field, per Austin Meek of The Athletic.
"During his time in Ann Arbor, Kaepernick met with the Michigan football team and leaders from Wolverine Against Racism, a group of Michigan athletes promoting anti-racism and social justice initiatives," Meek wrote.
Kaepernick was also accompanied by Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee, who is shooting an ESPN documentary on the 34-year-old.
Kaepernick spoke with Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ 7 Action News after he threw:
Jeanna Trotman @JeannaTrotmanTV
I spoke with Colin Kaepernick on the sideline after his throwing exhibition at Michigan.

He said he can absolutely still play in the NFL. I asked what is your message to NFL teams: "I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games."
He's reportedly willing to accept a backup role if that leads to a path back to the NFL, where he played from 2011-2016 with the San Francisco 49ers.
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
I'm told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he's open to accepting even a back-up QB role--if* that's what it takes--to facilitate a return to the #NFL, per league source. "You have to credit Jim Harbaugh that he's willing to help his former player to try to get back."
Kaepernick briefly united with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the 49ers from 2011-2014.
The quarterback has been out of the league since 2016. During that season, he sat or kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination and police brutality. No team has signed him since.
Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who also protested, filed a grievance against the NFL and claimed all teams colluded and refused to sign them after their actions. They settled out of court.
During his career, Kaepernick accounted for 85 touchdowns (72 passing, 13 rushing) in 69 games.