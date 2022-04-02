Video: Colin Kaepernick Puts Arm on Display During Workout at Michigan Spring Game

Kevin Winter/WireImage,

Colin Kaepernick held a workout during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring football game Saturday from Ann Arbor.

He threw for about 15 minutes and finished the day on this pass:

Kaepernick was on hand to serve as the honorary captain for the Maize and Blue Spring Game:

He also did more work outside the football field, per Austin Meek of The Athletic.

"During his time in Ann Arbor, Kaepernick met with the Michigan football team and leaders from Wolverine Against Racism, a group of Michigan athletes promoting anti-racism and social justice initiatives," Meek wrote.

Kaepernick was also accompanied by Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee, who is shooting an ESPN documentary on the 34-year-old.

Kaepernick spoke with Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ 7 Action News after he threw:

He's reportedly willing to accept a backup role if that leads to a path back to the NFL, where he played from 2011-2016 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick briefly united with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the 49ers from 2011-2014.

The quarterback has been out of the league since 2016. During that season, he sat or kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination and police brutality. No team has signed him since.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who also protested, filed a grievance against the NFL and claimed all teams colluded and refused to sign them after their actions. They settled out of court.

During his career, Kaepernick accounted for 85 touchdowns (72 passing, 13 rushing) in 69 games.