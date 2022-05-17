Mets News: Jacob deGrom's MRI on Shoulder Injury Showed 'Continued Healing'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The New York Mets provided an update ace Jacob deGrom, announcing Tuesday his shoulder showed "continued healing" in a recent checkup.

There remains no firm timetable on when he'll be back on the mound.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was limited to 15 starts in 2021, which added to an altogether disappointing season for the Mets. His 2022 campaign didn't start any better, as he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right shoulder.

With Opening Day on the horizon, the injury sidelined deGrom for a minimum of four weeks.

Encapsulating the franchise's fortunes in recent years, Max Scherzer said shortly after the news about deGrom that he was experiencing hamstring tightness that jeopardized his availability for the opener.

With deGrom out and Scherzer's status uncertain, the acquisition of Chris Bassitt proved to be even more important for New York because he vaulted to the top of the starting rotation.

Adding Scherzer and Bassitt helped ease some of the burden on deGrom, but there's simply no replacing the best starter in MLB. The 33-year-old was on pace for one of the best seasons in recent memory in 2021, as he posted a 1.08 ERA and a 1.24 FIP in 92 innings.

New York's outlook both in 2022 and beyond will change if the team can't count on the right-hander to stay healthy.