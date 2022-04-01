Colin Kaepernick to Hold Throwing Exhibition During Halftime of Michigan Spring Game

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be conducting an "exhibition throwing event with some draft-eligible players during halftime of Michigan’s spring game" on Saturday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Per that report, NFL personnel at the game will be permitted to spectate the event.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

