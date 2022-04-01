Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka Advances to 1st Final in Over a Year

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A win by Naomi Osaka and a loss by world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev highlighted Thursday's action in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Medvedev fell to Hubert Hurkacz in 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the quarterfinals, ending his hopes of replacing Novak Djokovic as the top-ranked player in the world. The Russian would have reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking with a berth in the semifinals.

Osaka, meanwhile, defeated Belinda Becic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach her first WTA final since winning the 2021 Australian Open.

Men's Singles Results

Hubert Hurkacz def. Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3

Women's Singles Results

Naomi Osaka def. Belinda Becic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Osaka had to battle back after dropping the first set.

The Japanese tennis star jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set before ultimately winning it 6-3 to force a decider. Her impressive serves helped her capture a spot in the final as she finished the match with 18 aces, which is the most by any women's player in a match this season.

Osaka, who ranks 77th in the world, could move back into the top 30 with a win in the final. She has already vaulted to No. 36 by just earning a spot in the championship match.

“I felt all I could really do was keep fighting for every point," Osaka told reporters after the match. "Somehow I managed to win. [Bencic is] a really amazing player and I wish I had her return.”

Osaka will face either Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula in the final on Saturday.

On the men's side, Hurkacz took an aggressive approach in his battle with Medvedev.

In the first set, the 25-year-old jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Medvedev, down 5-2, was able to fight back as he forced Hurkacz into some errors. While Hurkacz appeared rattled, he was able to regain his composure in the tiebreak.

Hurkacz carried the momentum into the second set and broke a tiring Medvedev to lengthen his unbeaten streak in Miami to 10. After winning the event last year, the Pole is looking to go back-to-back.

He will face either Carlos Alcaraz Garfia or Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals on Friday.