Adam Schefter, Adrian Wojnarowski Agree to New Multiyear ESPN Contracts

ESPN has re-signed NFL insider Adam Schefter and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, announcing multiyear extensions with both reporters Thursday.

"Millions of NBA fans rely daily on Woj’s distinctive insight and perspective," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. "He’s accessible to fans through so many ESPN touch points and his tenacity, dedication and presence on social media provide added connectivity. We are thrilled to continue to showcase his exceptional work well into the future."

Pitaro also issued a statement on Schefter's continued presence at the Worldwide Leader in Sports:

"The news cycle on the NFL has become a non-stop, year-round enterprise, and no one is more dialed in than Adam. Thanks to his tireless work ethic and skill, Adam is constantly delivering the latest information to NFL fans who can’t get enough. He has a profound impact on ESPN shows as well as in the social media space, and we are excited to have him continue to call ESPN home for many years to come."

