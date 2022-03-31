Antonio Brown Says He Won't Have Surgery on Ankle Injury Unless NFL Team Has Interest

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown suggested this week that he doesn't plan to undergo surgery on his ankle unless an NFL team commits to signing him.

Appearing on FS1's TMZ Sports show, Brown said the following regarding his injury status: "I need to get my ankle fixed, but I just want to make sure I got an obligation or a commitment from a team. ... It's a lot for a guy to go do surgery without an idea of where you gonna work, or who you going to work for."

Late in the 2021 regular season, Brown walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. Brown later said he felt pressured to play by then-Bucs head coach Bruce Arians while suffering from the ankle ailment.

In the wake of the incident, the Buccaneers released Brown, and he did not play for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

