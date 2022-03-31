Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Retires from Coaching; Todd Bowles Named Replacement

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Retires from Coaching; Todd Bowles Named ReplacementMarch 31, 2022
Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking on a role in the front office as a "senior consultant for football," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk.
Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as the team's head coach. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bowles will receive a new five-year contract as head coach.
It's been quite the offseason in Tampa Bay. Brady retired on Feb. 1, only to un-retire about six weeks later, all while trade rumors swirled.
Given that Arians is stepping down just weeks after Brady reversed his retirement decision, there naturally will be speculation that the veteran quarterback tried to force Arians out and only returned to the Bucs once it became clear Arians would step down.
Mike Sando @SandoNFL
In my experience, a lot of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> head coaches with HOF QBs suddenly decide in late March, you know what, front-office consulting sounds amazing right about now. Most of them resist the urge but not all are able.
But Arians denied that there was any tension with Tom Brady that pushed him toward stepping down as head coach.
"No," Arians told King. "No. Tom was very in favor of what I'm doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field."
Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA
Tom Brady’s lengthy thank you to Bruce Arians: “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you….” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/wAAfCBc18r">pic.twitter.com/wAAfCBc18r</a>
Instead, he said that retiring was something he'd considered in each of the last two offseasons, and that Brady's return made him comfortable that the Bucs would be in good hands and he could step away while the team maintained its current coaching structure:
"Succession has always been huge for me. With the organization in probably the best shape it's been in its history, with Tom Brady coming back... I'd rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some [crappy] job. I'm probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So, I control the narrative right now. I don't control it next February because [if] Brady gets hurt, we go 10-7, and it's an open interview for the job... I got 31 [coaches and their] families that depend on me. My wife is big on not letting all those families down."
Arians said in the statement released by the team Wednesday evening that he "began conversations with [general manager Jason Licht] and the Glazer family a few weeks ago about a possible succession plan."
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a>, and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team.
Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN
Being able to step into a situation that is set up to/gives you a chance to succeed is THE important factor when taking over a situation like T. Bowles is in Tampa. Sounds like this was very very important to Arians. Great for everyone all around. Respect it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buccaneers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buccaneers</a>
He also said the decision wasn't about his health:
Under Arians, the Bucs went 31-18 in the past three seasons, reaching the playoffs twice and winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.
His replacement will bring a lengthy resume to the table for Tampa, however. Bowles served as the interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three games in 2011 and four years as the head coach of the New York Jets (2015-18). He was 26-41 in his coaching career.
He's also served as the interim defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (2012) and the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Bucs (2019-21) during his NFL coaching career.