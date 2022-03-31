X

    Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Retires from Coaching; Todd Bowles Named Replacement

    Timothy Rapp
March 31, 2022

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and taking on a role in the front office as a "senior consultant for football," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. 

    Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as the team's head coach. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bowles will receive a new five-year contract as head coach.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Buccaneers having a press conference at 1 pm Thursday for both former Bucs HC Bruce Arians and new Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles to make statements and answer questions.

    It's been quite the offseason in Tampa Bay. Brady retired on Feb. 1, only to un-retire about six weeks later, all while trade rumors swirled.

    Given that Arians is stepping down just weeks after Brady reversed his retirement decision, there naturally will be speculation that the veteran quarterback tried to force Arians out and only returned to the Bucs once it became clear Arians would step down.

    Steve Politi @StevePoliti

    So the star QB returns after retiring and, weeks later, the head coach "transitions" to a new role in the organization, and we're supposed to pretend it's part of some big plan? Got it. I'm on board.

    Mike Sando @SandoNFL

    In my experience, a lot of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> head coaches with HOF QBs suddenly decide in late March, you know what, front-office consulting sounds amazing right about now. Most of them resist the urge but not all are able.

    Mike Sando @SandoNFL

    A lot of these things can be true at once. Brady could prefer to work with Leftwich unfiltered. Arians could care deeply about Bowles getting the HC job at this time. Brady and Arians could still respect each other. Arians could look fwd to aspects of his new role. ETC

    But Arians denied that there was any tension with Tom Brady that pushed him toward stepping down as head coach. 

    "No," Arians told King. "No. Tom was very in favor of what I'm doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field."

    Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA

    Tom Brady’s lengthy thank you to Bruce Arians: “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you….” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/wAAfCBc18r">pic.twitter.com/wAAfCBc18r</a>

    Instead, he said that retiring was something he'd considered in each of the last two offseasons, and that Brady's return made him comfortable that the Bucs would be in good hands and he could step away while the team maintained its current coaching structure:

    "Succession has always been huge for me. With the organization in probably the best shape it's been in its history, with Tom Brady coming back... I'd rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some [crappy] job. I'm probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So, I control the narrative right now. I don't control it next February because [if] Brady gets hurt, we go 10-7, and it's an open interview for the job... I got 31 [coaches and their] families that depend on me. My wife is big on not letting all those families down."

    Arians said in the statement released by the team Wednesday evening that he "began conversations with [general manager Jason Licht] and the Glazer family a few weeks ago about a possible succession plan."

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a>, and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Being able to step into a situation that is set up to/gives you a chance to succeed is THE important factor when taking over a situation like T. Bowles is in Tampa. Sounds like this was very very important to Arians. Great for everyone all around. Respect it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buccaneers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buccaneers</a>

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Todd Bowles is a capable, experienced replacement for Bruce Arians as Buccaneers coach. Continuity with Bowles taking over along with Byron Leftwich returning as offensive coordinator and Tom Brady not retiring

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Bruce Arians had all Black coordinators and part of his succession plan was to give a Black coach a head coaching opportunity in a league that struggles with diversity. That should be commended. Way to set an example!

    He also said the decision wasn't about his health:

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    Bruce Arians said his decision was not health related. “Not at all. Want to stay that way too. Succession was always my dream,” he told me.

    Under Arians, the Bucs went 31-18 in the past three seasons, reaching the playoffs twice and winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season. 

    His replacement will bring a lengthy resume to the table for Tampa, however. Bowles served as the interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three games in 2011 and four years as the head coach of the New York Jets (2015-18). He was 26-41 in his coaching career. 

    He's also served as the interim defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (2012) and the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Bucs (2019-21) during his NFL coaching career. 

