Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Naomi Osaka Advances, Stefanos Tsitsipas Upset

Naomi Osaka continued her dominance at the 2022 Miami Open on Tuesday, cruising to a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Danielle Collins to advance to the tournament's semifinal round for the first time in her career.

Osaka's win headlined another day of scorching action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The first two women's quarterfinal matches took place, and the men's round of 16 was completed. All of the top seeds on the men's side advanced except for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who suffered a 7-5, 6-3 loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

Here's a look at the full results from Tuesday and a deeper dive into Osaka's win as well as Tsitsipas' loss:

Women's Singles—Quarterfinals

No. 22 Belinda Bencic def. Daria Saville 6-1, 6-2

Naomi Osaka def. No. 9 Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1

Men's Singles—4th Round

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-4

No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3

No. 6 Casper Ruud def. No. 10 Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4

No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz def. Lloyd Harris 7-6 (3), 6-2

No. 9 Jannik Sinner def. Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3), 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic def. No. 11 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Francisco Cerundolo def. No. 28 Frances Tiafoe (2) 6-7, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Osaka has been in a groove since the start of the Miami Open, and that continued Tuesday against the ninth-seeded Collins. With the straight-set victory, Osaka is now 3-0 lifetime against the 28-year-old.

Unfortunately for Collins, her lingering neck injury seemed to bother her throughout the match. It was horrible timing for the injury to rear its head, considering the level at which Osaka is playing.

Osaka was aggressive once again and remained strong with her serve, recording 13 aces and winning 87.5 percent of her first-service points, per the WTA's official website. She didn't face a break point in the entire match and instead did a great job of taking advantage of Collins' mistakes by converting five of her seven break-point opportunities.

Collins simply didn't have it Tuesday. She served at just 37.8 percent and fired seven double faults. Osaka took full advantage of Collins' service struggles, winning 67.9 percent of her second returns.

"I'm glad I was able to get through quickly. I focused on trying to hit a lot of really good returns," Osaka said after the match.

The victory clinches Osaka's best result since winning the 2021 Australian Open. She will face Belinda Bencic in the semifinals after her 6-1, 6-2 win over Daria Saville on Tuesday.

The semifinal match will be between the two titans of the tournament so far. Like Osaka, Bencic has not dropped a set in the Miami Open. Osaka has lost each of her last three meetings against Bencic, so she will surely be motivated to end her skid.

For Tsitsipas, he suffered his second straight loss to the 18-year-old Alcaraz after their epic five-set match at the U.S. Open. He will likely look back on Tuesday's match with regret.

Tsitsipas had the first set in his hands when he jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but Alcaraz fought back by winning four of six break-point opportunities. Alcaraz ran the baseline like a madman, firing lobs and drop shots with some highlight-reel winners. He rattled off five straight points to take the first set.

Alcaraz broke Tsitsipas in his first service game of the second set and never looked back. He held off all of Tsitsipas' break-point chances and cruised to a 6-3 win to close out the match.

Alcaraz improved to 15-2 with the victory. He has the chance to make his second straight ATP Masters 1000 semifinals after reaching that round at Indian Wells in the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month.