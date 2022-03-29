Eagles Announce Return of Kelly Green Throwback Uniforms for 2023 Season

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Finally.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that the much-beloved Kelly green uniforms would be making their triumphant return in the 2023 season as an alternate jersey.

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said that the team has wanted to bring back the Kelly green uniforms but wanted to match them to the classic helmets. Up until this past year, however, the NFL has only allowed teams to have a fixed base color on helmets.

But with that rule changing, the Eagles are bringing back the Kelly green uniforms. In 2022, they will have black helmets to go with their black alternate jerseys.

So while fans will have to wait a year, the classic unis once adorned by team legends like Reggie White and Randall Cunningham are back on the menu. Watch those Kelly green Eagles fly.