    Eagles Announce Return of Kelly Green Throwback Uniforms for 2023 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2022

    Focus on Sport/Getty Images

    Finally. 

    The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that the much-beloved Kelly green uniforms would be making their triumphant return in the 2023 season as an alternate jersey. 

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    Go Birds. <a href="https://t.co/PsrqW5mkz5">pic.twitter.com/PsrqW5mkz5</a>

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie announces that our classic green alternate uniforms will return in 2023! <a href="https://t.co/UCHecvzIqx">pic.twitter.com/UCHecvzIqx</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The Eagles’ Kelly green and Bucs’ creamsicle uniforms are both coming back for select games in 2023. Two ELITE jerseys. <a href="https://t.co/uQVn2R6W5Z">pic.twitter.com/uQVn2R6W5Z</a>

    Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said that the team has wanted to bring back the Kelly green uniforms but wanted to match them to the classic helmets. Up until this past year, however, the NFL has only allowed teams to have a fixed base color on helmets. 

    But with that rule changing, the Eagles are bringing back the Kelly green uniforms. In 2022, they will have black helmets to go with their black alternate jerseys. 

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie also announces that we will wear a black helmet to match our black uniforms in 2022! <a href="https://t.co/AaoQSYvtU2">pic.twitter.com/AaoQSYvtU2</a>

    So while fans will have to wait a year, the classic unis once adorned by team legends like Reggie White and Randall Cunningham are back on the menu. Watch those Kelly green Eagles fly. 

