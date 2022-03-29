Dan Snyder's Wife Tanya to Represent Commanders for 'Foreseeable Future,' per Goodell

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is no longer involved in team operations amid the NFL's ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Tuesday that Snyder's wife Tanya is expected to represent the team "for the foreseeable future" as she did at this week's owner meetings. Goodell also stated that Snyder "has not been involved in day to day operations, don’t believe he’s been at the team facility at all."

Goodell added that Tanya Snyder representing the Commanders as CEO on a day-to-day basis is something he and Dan Snyder will talk about "at some point." Tanya Snyder was joined at the league meetings by team president Jason Wright and COO Greg Resh, as well as head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew.

Despite apparently being away from the team, Snyder was in attendance at Washington's event unveiling the team's new name and uniforms at FedEx Field on Feb. 2.

Last month, the NFL hired former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White to lead the investigation of the allegations against Snyder. Former team employee Tiffani Johnston participated in a roundtable session with a congressional committee on Feb. 3 and accused Snyder of inappropriate behavior.

Johnston stated that she was "strategically" seated next to Snyder during a work dinner in 2005 or 2006 "not to discuss business, but to allow him, Dan Snyder, to place his hand on my thigh under the table." She also accused Snyder of trying to force her into his limousine, and another former employee wrote a letter saying he witnessed that happen.

Washington already received a fine of $10 million last July following a nearly yearlong investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson and her firm into other allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse and the organization's toxic workplace culture. Further penalties are expected, depending on White's findings.