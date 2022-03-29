George Karlaftis, David Bell Highlight Purdue Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell headlined the participants in Purdue's pro day ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Karlaftis has started to attract a lot of attention as a potential first-round pick, and that hype should continue to build after a standout showing Tuesday.

The 6'4'', 266-pound edge-rusher ran his 40-yard dash outside despite a wind chill below freezing, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a source on the scene clocked it at 4.71 seconds:

Karlaftis recorded 97 total tackles, 14 sacks, six passes defended and three forced fumbles in 26 appearances across three seasons with the Boilermakers.

The 20-year-old Greece native, who grew up playing water polo before falling in love with football after moving to the U.S., told reporters he wants NFL teams to look beyond his college numbers:

"I don't give a crap about the official numbers and that kind of stuff. The stuff we talk about internally more is like how you affect the game is the ultimate factor. How I was able to affect opposing offenses, how I was able to garner attention for myself. I had two or three blockers on me at all times, which freed up our other guys. I think that's more significant. I think to a certain extent sacks are overrated. I know people like sacks and all that. I think the way you affect the quarterback, pressure the quarterback and affect the game is more significant. I am who I say I am. The tape speaks for itself."

Karlaftis was flying a bit below the radar when the predraft process got underway, but that's no longer the case. He's trending upward, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he makes a late push toward the top 10 given the need for defenders who can get after the quarterback.

Meanwhile, Bell is an interesting case because he was consistently productive throughout his Purdue tenure, but his athletic testing hasn't jumped off the page. He posted a 4.65-second 40 at the combine.

The wideout was unable to improve on that number Tuesday:

It's hard to ignore a receiver who's coming off a 2021 season where he compiled 96 catches for 1,325 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. What he lacks in top-end speed, he makes up for with route-running talent and reliable hands.

Bell is going to make an impact in the NFL, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it happens right away during his rookie season. He may never lead the league in receiving yards or catch a ton of 50-yard touchdowns, but he's going to become a key third-down weapon to keep the chains moving on offense.

That's going to make him a valuable second- or third-round pick in April.