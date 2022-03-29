Colin Kaepernick Talks with Seahawks 'Have Not Progressed,' HC Pete Carroll Says

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday nothing is imminent regarding a possible signing of free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Carroll told reporters that talks between the Seahawks and Kaepernick "have not progressed," though he said he has watched the workouts Kaepernick has been posting online.

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since 2016, said last week he hoped to get an opportunity to play for the Seahawks in 2022.

As noted by Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks in 2017 and was scheduled to work out for them in 2018, though that never happened.

Kaepernick's workouts this month have had a decidedly Seattle flavor, as Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and Aaron Fuller were among those catching passes from him. He also held a workout at the Dempsey Indoor Facility at the University of Washington.

According to Condotta, Kaepernick said the following Wednesday about his desire to play for the Seahawks:

"Still waiting for that chance. Still hopeful. There's been a lot of conversation around it. Again, we've had conversations with Pete and [Seahawks general manager] John [Schneider] previously. As Pete mentioned, we have spoken recently and [I'm] still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There is arguably no NFL team in greater need of a quarterback than the Seahawks following their trade of longtime starter Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock as part of the deal, and he is favored to start in 2022, but still there are major question marks at the position.

The Seahawks could address the position in the draft by selecting Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder or Matt Corral with the ninth pick in the first round, but it is unclear how much the organization values those prospects.

Also, Geno Smith is a free agent after serving as Wilson's backup for the past two seasons, and Carroll suggested Tuesday that he would like for Smith to be re-signed.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick became the first NFL player to protest social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. There is widespread belief that Kaepernick's outspokenness on those issues led NFL teams not to sign him.

In 2019, Kaepernick and Eric Reid reached a financial settlement with the league after accusing it of collusion and blackballing them.

The 34-year-old Kaepernick spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-16, starting 58 regular-season games and posting a 28-30 record.

Kaepernick started 11 games in 2016, going just 1-10, though he did complete 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two scores.

Most notably, Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, accounting for 798 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions through the air plus 264 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in three playoff starts. In the divisional round, he set an NFL record for a quarterback with 181 rushing yards in a 45-31 win at the Green Bay Packers.

Kaepernick also took the Niners to the NFC Championship Game the following season, though they didn't return to the postseason in any of his final three campaigns.

For a team such as the Seahawks with limited options behind center, Kaepernick may be worth signing despite his lengthy absence.