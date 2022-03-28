Jadeveon Clowney, Jarvis Landry Have 'Mutual Interest' with Browns in FA, per Agents

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File

Both defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, and their respective agents hinted at a potential reunion.

Clowney's agent Kennard McGuire told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal there is "mutual interest" between the veteran edge-rusher and the team.

"There's some mutual interest," Landry's agent Roosevelt Barnes added of talks between his client and the Browns. "There's some other teams that, of course, are interested, too. We'll just have to see how things play out."

