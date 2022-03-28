NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Travon Walker 'a Realistic Possibility' for Jaguars at No. 1

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

While all signs have pointed toward Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson being the No. 1 overall pick for months, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly not settled on a choice.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic reported Monday that Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is "a realistic possibility" to leapfrog Hutchinson and wind up in Jacksonville.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.