NFL Rumors: Streaming Service Under Development, Was Discussed at Owners Meetings

The NFL is reportedly ready to try its hand at the streaming game.

According to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, the league is "developing a subscription streaming service that would include games, radio, podcasts and team content."

The new service is tentatively called NFL Plus, per Kaplan.

