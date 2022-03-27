Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $76M Contract Extension

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $76 million extension, according to MLB insider Hector Gomez.

The contract guarantees his two club option years in 2023 and 2024 and adds three more years, Gomez added.

The news comes after Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported Saturday that the Diamondbacks and Marte were in discussions about an extension.

Marte was traded to the Diamondbacks after the 2016 season in a deal that sent Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger to the Seattle Mariners. He has emerged as one of the team's best hitters over the last couple of years.

In 2019, Marte earned his first All-Star selection and finished fourth in National League MVP voting after hitting .329/.389/.592 with 32 home runs and 92 RBI. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hit .287/.323/.409 with two home runs and 17 RBI. Those numbers were down by his standards, but many players suffered uncharacteristic seasons amid the pandemic.

During the 2021 campaign, the 28-year-old returned to his old self, slashing .318/.377/.532 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI. There's no reason to believe he won't keep that momentum going in 2022.

In addition to boasting a great bat, Marte is one of the most versatile position players. During his career in Arizona, the Dominican native has played second base, shortstop, center field and third base. Most of his starts in 2021 came in the outfield.

Entering 2022, Marte is slated to be Arizona's starting second baseman, with Josh Rojas and Josh VanMeter behind him on the depth chart. And while he could see time in other positions, Nick Ahmed is slated to start at short, while Daulton Varsho will patrol center.

The Diamondbacks haven't reached the playoffs since 2017. With Marte locked up, they can now focus on improving the remainder of their roster, though there's little time remaining until Opening Day.