Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Nick Kyrgios' Win and Top Highlights from Sunday

Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Nick Kyrgios' Win and Top Highlights from SundayMarch 27, 2022
The Miami Open continued Sunday, with a number of top players in action during the round of 32.
Below, we'll break down the day's results and top highlights.
Top Matchups and Results
Men's Draw
No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. Mackenzie McDonald
No. 6 Casper Ruud def. No. 30 Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2
No. 9 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta
No. 10 Cameron Norrie def. Hugo Gaston 6-3, 7-5
No. 22 Gael Monfils vs. Francisco Cerundolo
No. 28 Frances Tiafoe vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Nick Kyrgios def. No. 31 Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-4
Women's Draw
No. 2 Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Brengle
No. 5 Paula Badosa def. Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2
Linda Fruhvirtova def. No. 12 Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 3-0 (walkover)
No. 14 Coco Gauff vs. Zhang Shuai
No. 16 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 17 Elena Rybakina
No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova def. Shelby Rogers 6-1, 7-5
No. 28 Petra Kvitova vs. Lauren Davis
Recap
Kyrgios is cruising.
Two days after smashing No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets, the mercurial Australian continued his strong run in Miami, handling Fognini without much issue.
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
@NickKyrgios snags the first set from Fognini, 6-2.
@MiamiOpen l #MiamiOpen
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
🇦🇺 @NickKyrgios keeps rolling, taking the win over Fognini, 6-2, 6-4.
@MiamiOpen | #miamiopen
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
"It's a sign of strength to be vulnerable." 😍 @NickKyrgios | @MiamiOpen | #MiamiOpen
Kyrgios blasted 10 aces, won 85 percent of his first-serve points and didn't allow Fognini a single break point. It was another dominant showing.
But he's been known to have very high highs and very low lows in his career. Kyrgios is trying to change that trend at this point in his career.
"I've been on tour for nine years. I know some weeks will be incredible and some will be shocking," Kyrgios told reporters after beating Rublev. "I'm not on that rollercoaster life anymore where I really enjoy those highs and almost drown my sorrows with the lows. That's healthier for me."
While Kyrgios was Sunday's main storyline, his wasn't the only notable result. Azarenka had dropped out of the tournament in the women's draw, simply walking off the court and calling it a match after trailing Fruhvirtova in the second set.
Credit to the young Fruhvirtova, who had all the answers for Azarenka on Sunday:
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
At 16, Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player to make the Round of 16 at the @MiamiOpen since 2004.
#MiamiOpen
No. 5 Badosa was not to be ignored either, dominating Putintseva on her way to the round of 16:
"I played against her a few months ago so I knew it was a very physical and tactical match," she told reporters after her matchup with Putintseva. "I studied her a little bit to know where she's going to throw the ball."
Badosa is one of the top seeds remaining and certainly one of the favorites to win the tournament after reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells.