Report: DK Metcalf, Seahawks Agree to 3-Year, $72M Contract with Over $58M Guaranteed

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and star wide receiver DK Metcalf have agreed to a three-year, $72 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in March that the franchise was trying to extend Metcalf's contract before the start of the 2022 season.

"It's really important to us," Carroll told 93.3 KJR at the time. "We love him. He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we've ever had here. We are going to do everything we can to get it done."

However, there was some speculation that Metcalf would want out following Seattle's trade of quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The veteran wideout had been vocal in his support for Drew Lock, though, who the franchise acquired in the Wilson deal, so it's clear he believes in the franchise's vision.

The Seahawks selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 draft, and he has been a staple in the lineup since. The 24-year-old had a standout rookie season, catching 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

He followed that with a better sophomore season in 2020, catching a career-high 83 passes for 1,303 yards, in addition to 10 touchdowns. He also caught 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 scores in 2021.

With Metcalf locked up, the Seahawks won't have to worry about the No. 1 receiver spot anytime soon.

