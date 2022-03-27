Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Osaka Advances, Medvedev Beats Murray on Saturday

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The 2022 Miami Open continued on Saturday with second-round action from the men's bracket and the women's third round.

Defending men's champion Hubert Hurkacz made his first appearance of the tournament in the second round.

Ashleigh Barty, the defending women's champion, was originally scheduled to play in the event, but she stunned the tennis world by announcing her retirement from the sport on Wednesday.

Barty's retirement made Iga Swiatek the No. 1 seed in the field. The Polish star took over the top spot in the WTA rankings with her victory over Viktorija Golubic in the second round.

Naomi Osaka was expected to be the biggest name in action on Saturday. Instead, she got an automatic trip to the fourth round when her opponent, Karolina Muchova, had to withdraw from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Here are the results from all of Saturday's matches in Miami.

Men's Singles

Alex De Minaur def. Jordan Thompson: 6-2, 6-3

Roberto Bautista Agut def. Kamil Majchrzak: 6-3, 6-3

Tommy Paul def. Karen Khachanov: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3)

Daniil Medvedev def. Andy Murray: 6-4, 6-2

Pedro Martinez Portero def. Cristian Garin: 7-6 (2), 6-2

Hubert Hurkacz def. Arthur Rinderknech: 7-6 (5), 6-2

Yoshihito Nishioka def. Daniel Evans: 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Felix Auger-Aliassime: 6-4, 6-2

Aslan Karatsev def. Ugo Humbert: 7-5, 6-2

Taylor Harry Fritz def. Mikhail Kukushkin: 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Sebastian Korda def. Albert Ramos Vinolas: 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

Marin Cilic vs. Alexei Popyrin: 6-0, 6-3

Jenson Brooksby def. Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-3, 6-1

Lloyd George Harris def. Denis Shapovalov: 6-3, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. J.J. Wolf: 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1

Carlos Alcaraz def. Marton Fucsovics: 6-3, 6-2

Women's Singles

Belinda Bencic def. Heather Watson: 6-4, 6-1

Daria Saville def. Katerina Siniakova: 6-0, 1-0 (Retired)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. Irina-Camelia Begu: 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4

Danielle Collins def. Vera Zvonareva: 6-1, 6-4

Naomi Osaka def. Karolina Muchova (Walkover)

Lucia Bronzetti def. Anna Kalinskaya (Walkover)

Alison Riske def. Ann Li: 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Ons Jabeur def. Kaia Kanepi: 6-3, 6-0

Recap

The spotlight match in the afternoon saw Daniil Medvedev take care of business in a straight-set win over Andy Murray.

Murray, a wild-card entry in the tournament, defeated Federico Delbonis in the first round. Medvedev got the win in 90 minutes to reach the third round for the third consecutive time in Miami.

Medvedev didn't have his most dominant outing. He finished with just four aces and didn't save a break point, but the 26-year-old did win 84 percent of his first-serve point opportunities and half of his break-point chances.

"I'm happy that I managed, you know, to have zero break points against me," Medvedev told reporters after the win. "I feel like I have some room for improvement. But it was a great match against an amazing player. And I'm happy that I managed to go through."

This is a big tournament and an important week for Medvedev. He can move ahead of Novak Djokovic in the ATP standings to become the top-ranked men's player in the world if he reaches the semifinals.

Medvedev was briefly at No. 1 before his third-round loss to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells two weeks ago dropped him down to the second spot.

Hurkacz's quest to become the first repeat winner in Miami since Djokovic (2014-16) got off to a decent start. The Poland native was pushed in the first set by Arthur Rinderknech before prevailing in a tiebreak.

The biggest difference-maker for Hurkacz in the win was his serve. He had a 17-5 advantage in aces and didn't commit a double-fault. The 25-year-old hit 79 percent of his first serves in on Saturday.

Next up for Hurkacz is a showdown with Aslan Karatsev in the third round. Karatsev eliminated Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

The seeded players on the women's bracket have had a rough time thus far. Twenty-one of the 32 seeded players either withdrew or lost in the first two rounds.

No. 9 Danielle Collins was the highest-seeded women's player in action on Saturday. She took out Vera Zvonareva in straight sets and lost just five games total. The match took just 78 minutes to complete.

Collins wasn't great on serve with four aces and three double-faults, but she held her own when Zvonareva was serving. The American star converted four of 10 break points in the win.

With so many of the top players already eliminated, things are lining up nicely for Osaka to potentially win her first tournament since the 2021 Australian Open. She has a fourth-round matchup against Alison Riske.

Osaka has yet to drop a set in the tournament. She knocked off Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3 in the second round and will have extra rest going into the next round thanks to Muchova being unable to compete on Saturday.