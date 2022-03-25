Bobby Wagner Rumors: Ravens Host LB, Have 'High Interest' in Former Seahawks Star

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens hosted free-agent inside linebacker Bobby Wagner and have "high interest" in signing the six-time All-Pro, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wagner, who has also made eight Pro Bowls during a 10-year career spent entirely with the Seattle Seahawks, visited the Los Angeles Rams as well this week.

Seattle released the 31-year-old in what amounted to a cost-cutting move on March 9. The Seahawks saved $16.6 million the 2022 salary cap by letting him go.

Wagner, who has averaged 138.3 tackles during his career, can still play at a high level. He amassed 170 tackles last year and made the Pro Bowl yet again.

If he lands in Baltimore, Wagner would be joining a retooled defense that has a change in leadership. Wink Martindale is out as defensive coordinator, and ex-Michigan DC Mike Macdonald is in.

As far as personnel goes, the big acquisition was New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams on a five-year, $70 million deal.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce is back in town on a three-year, $16.5 million contract. He spent 2016 to 2019 with the Ravens before moving to the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021.

Wagner would be another big addition to a defense that got hit hard with injuries last year, including DeShon Elliott, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

The defense should have a bounce-back season as long as it is healthier, and Wagner would help make it even better.

Baltimore has the talent on both sides of the ball to make a return trip to the playoffs after going 8-9 and missing the postseason last year.

With Wagner, the Ravens would get one of the best linebackers the game has seen this century as they aim for their first Lombardi Trophy in 10 seasons.