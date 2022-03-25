Commanders Rumors: WAS Not Expected to Draft QB in Round 1 After Carson Wentz Trade

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

With the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders could have the chance to select their quarterback of the future, as top prospects Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis are likely to still be on the board.

But it appears that Washington is satisfied with who they already have under center after acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

"This is why it’s not surprising the man with the final say on football matters didn’t choose another close-up with Pickett or Willis," The Athletic's Ben Standig wrote. "Multiple league sources do not see Washington selecting a quarterback in the first round."

The Commanders acquired Wentz by sending the Colts third-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023. The 2023 pick can be upgraded to a second-rounder if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of Washington's offensive snaps, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The teams also swapped second-round picks this year.

As he enters his seventh season, Wentz will be looking to rebuild his reputation. He put up solid numbers in his lone season with the Colts, throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But Wentz was chastised for his inconsistent play during the biggest moments of the year.

Indianapolis was in position to earn a postseason berth last season before back-to-back losses in the final two weeks of the campaign. Wentz was particularly disappointing in the regualr-season finale against the last-place Jacksonville Jaguars, when he threw an interception and lost a fumble in the Colts' 26-11 loss.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Washington has been in need of a franchise quarterback for quite some time now, so it's a surprise that the team isn't looking for one in this year's draft. Taylor Heinicke was solid last year when veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick went down for the season, but it was clear that he wasn't the long-term answer.

Perhaps the Commanders will take a chance in a later round on one of the other quarterbacks like Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder or Sam Howell. Having Wentz on the roster will give Washington the time it would need to properly develop a young prospect.