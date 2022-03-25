Tom Brady Rumors: 'Nothing Happening' with Dolphins Trade Despite Speculation

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Miami Dolphins have had a good offseason, but don't expect them to add Tom Brady to their haul.

Despite rumors Thursday that the future Hall of Famer might get traded to the Dolphins this offseason, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Brady was staying put:

Publicly, the Dolphins have thrown their support behind Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback for the 2022 season.

"I'm really excited moving forward because the guy has some skills that I think are untapped," new head coach Mike McDaniel said of Tagovailoa on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football show in early March. "I think it's important that you empower the quarterback with the rest of the players around him and the scheme you bring forth. So, I think his best days are in front of him. And that's a really cool piece of the process to be part of as a coach."

But Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Feb. 28 that the Dolphins had "planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Brady to be the starting quarterback," though the plans were "scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos specifically."

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe followed up on March 1 that Brady was "considering an offer to be a high-level football executive" with the Dolphins rather than the team's quarterback.

And in Flores' lawsuit, he said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted him to meet with and recruit a veteran quarterback back in 2019, despite it being against the NFL's tampering rules. That quarterback reportedly was Brady:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So there's a lot of smoke when it comes to Brady and the Dolphins. But with the seven-time champion now unretired, he's going to play the 2022 season with the Buccaneers, perhaps largely because head coach Bruce Arians doesn't have any desire to see him play elsewhere.

The Dolphins will have to instead be satisfied with an offseason that saw them trade for superstar Tyreek Hill and sign arguably the top free agent on the market, offensive lineman Terron Armstead, among other moves.

In Tua they will trust, at least for one more year.